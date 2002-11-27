CAP-VERT PG SECTEUR FINANCIER

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Banco Comercial do Atlantico (BCA)
Banco Interatlantico (BIA)
Caixa Economica de Cabo Verde (CAIXA)
Credit line for financing small and medium-sized enterprises in Cape Verde through medium and long-term loans
(i) to improve the access of Cape Verde's private enterprises to medium and long-term bank financing for their investment projects; and (ii) to bolster the capacity of the financial intermediaries to support such investment with tailor-made finance by providing them with long-term resources.
The environmental impact of each venture financed under the global loan will be assessed by the financial intermediaries in accordance with the instructions issued by the EIB, which will ensure that the ventures comply with the environmental standards that it normally applies.
The Bank's procurement rules for global loans will apply.
Industry, agro-industry, tourism and related service sectors, health and education
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.