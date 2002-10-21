FLOOD RELIEF AUSTRIA

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Rehabilitation of public and private damaged infrastructure and support to SMEs affected by August 2002 floods.
The Emergency Framework Loan will support urgent actions to allow normal economic and social activity to resume in the affected regions. The schemes eligible for the Bank's loan will be part of an overall program to restore basic infrastructure, public services and re-launch productive economic activities. The Emergency Framework Loan will build on the Bank's recent experiences of rapidly responding to and monitoring reconstruction programs following comparable natural disasters.
The projects are expected to be essentially reinstatement of existing infrastructure in accordance with EU EIA Directive 97/11 EC and national planning requirements including environment.
As a first reaction to the floods some authorities have accepted a general exemption from full tender procedures as provided for in the Directive 93/37 EEC and furthermore justified by the small size of the interventions.
Public, industrial, commercial and private infrastructure in the transport, environment and social sectors.
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