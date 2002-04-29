Ports du Maroc II

Summary sheet
The EIB -financed works consist primarily of the repair, strengthening and upgrading of the basic infrastructure (breakwaters, quays and jetties) of several Morrocan ports. Dredging and desilting works, as well as a general sediment study, will also be carried out.
The project forms part of the National Economical and Social Development Plan (2000-2004) of the Kingdom of Morocco. As 98% of Morocco's trade passes through its ports, the project will contribute to regional and national socio-economic development. The upgrading of port infrastructure will also foster private-sector development and the project is therefore in line with the objectives of the Bank's FEMIP facility.
The Bank's environmental rules will apply.
The various components of the project will be put out to public tender in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement, including, when required, publication in the EU Official Journal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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