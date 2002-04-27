Francistown Water Supply

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Water Utilities Corporation
Luthuli Road
Private Bag 00276
Gaborone
BOTSWANA
e-mail : NMbayi@wuc.bw
The project consists of the immediate bulk water supply works identified by the Francistown Master Plan with the following main components: refurbishment and extension of bulk treated water supply facilities such as water treatment plants, pumping stations, storage and main pipelines.
Against the background of current water supply facilities operating at capacity the project contributes to the (i) elimination of a constraint to the economic and industrial development of the area; (ii) continued provision of an adequate quantity of drinking water to the population in the Francistown area as well as (iii) health benefits of a high-quality surface water source.
The project constitutes the only solution for providing the population with a sufficient amount of good quality drinking water. The increased volume of waste water created by the project will be treated in the newly built biological waste water treatment plant. Environmental aspects have been considered in the pre-investment study of February 2002, scoping has been performed and recommendations for a detailed EIS have been made. The implementation of an acceptable EIS before project implementation will be a condition of first disbursement.
Procedures in line with the Bank's guidelines.
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