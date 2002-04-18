PUBLIC SERVICE IT SYSTEMS - AFI

Summary sheet
The project consists of a number of investments comprised within the framework of the Government’s 2001-2004 programme for the upgrade of IT systems (networks, hardware and software) and office automation for the benefit of various Government Departments (notably, Treasury, Ministry of Justice and Public Order, Ministry of Health, Department of Customs and Excise).
The enhancement of the Public Administration’s IT systems is a priority of the Government and is considered as an essential condition to ensure a successful integration of Cyprus into the EU, in line with the latter’s e-Europe+ initiatives for accession countries. Moreover, the project is also driven by the priorities set in the Partnership Agreement concluded between Cyprus and the EU in 2000 and 2002. At its core is the reinforcement and enhancement of institutional and administrative efficiency through the introduction of IT systems, which is among the agreed long-term partnership priorities.
The Republic of Cyprus has adopted the EU legislation on Environmental Impact Assessment in 2001. The project focuses on the improvement of the promoter’s IT systems, which involves largely intangible investments with a low or non-existant environmental impact.
Because of its public service obligations, the promoter has to follow public tendering procedures in conformity with prevailing national regulations, which are in accordance with the relevant EU directives. The project will have to comply with EU directives relevant to the sector, including publication in the O.J. of the EC when appropriate.
Information technology
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