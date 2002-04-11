BUDAPEST-METRO LINE 4 (M4) CONSTR.-AFI

Summary sheet
Municipality of Budapest
Office of the Mayor
Attn. Mr. Attila PÓCS
Counsellor, Head of Project Implementation Unit
Városház u. 9 - 11
H-1364 Budapest
POB. 1
Tel. +361 327 1066
Financing of
(i) two construction sections and
(ii) purchase of train sets for a new Metro Line 4 (M4) in Budapest.
To improve the urban transport network of Budapest by providing the first metro crossing of the Danube between South Buda and the Pest side of the city, thereby relieving pressure on the road bridges and the tram crossings.
Under Hungarian environmental law a Preliminary Environmental Impact Study must be submitted to the Environmental Protection Authority who decide if a detailed EIA is required. Particular care is being given to considering the project's potential effect on a thermal spring used for medical and tourist purposes, noise impacts and alignment. Detailed studies investigating these potential impacts have been submitted and a decision by the appropriate authorities is expected by the end of 2002.
The principal supply and construction contracts will be let by open or restricted procedures with prior publication in the OJEC.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.