POSTE ITALIANE RETE LOGISTICA II

Summary sheet
The project comprises investments designed to complete the reconfiguration of the promoter's logistics network, including the modernisation of ordinary, priority, registered mail and periodical printed materials sorting facilities, as well as the restructuring and refurbishment of postal offices throughout Italy. It specifically focuses on the modernization of technological infrastructure and the introduction of innovative products.
Postal services are in the process of liberalisation in the EU and the area of monopoly services is expected to shrink further in the coming years. There is ample scope for improving the quality of services within the Union, along the provisions of the relevant EC Directives n. 1997/67 and n. 2002/39, calling upon governments to step up the liberalisation process and harmonise services among the Member States. The project consists of a series of measures to achieve both product innovation (standardisation of traditional services, offer of innovative services) and process innovation (enhancement of automation in sorting centres).
Logistics operations do not produce polluting materials. Noise and air pollution related to postal transport operations are the only notable environmental aspects of mail distribution operations.
Because of its shareholding identity and public service obligations, the promoter carries out formal international tendering for all equipment, with tenders announced in the Official Journal of the EC.
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