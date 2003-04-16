Reykjavik Main Drainage II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Extension of wastewater infrastructure in Reykjavik (sewage and storm water collection sewers, sedimentation ponds for storm water, pumping stations and screening plants). It concerns the second phase of a long-term wastewater investment programme in the City of Reykjavik.
The purpose of the project is to improve wastewater collection and stormwater protection services for some 150 000 residents living in the Reykjavik area. Its implementation will contribute towards improving the living conditions of the benefiting population.
The Urban Wastewater (91/271) and the EIA Directives (85/337) were endorsed by Iceland in March 1994. The project should be in line with the requirements of the EU directive 91/271 for less sensitive receiving waters, allowing for further process upgrading and plant extensions, if deemed necessary. A monitoring programme was established during implementation of the first phase of this project in order to check the impact of effluent discharges on the marine environment.
In accordance with EU procurement directives.
Environment and quality of life.
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