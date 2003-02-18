Europpass LKW Maut (PPP)

Summary sheet
Design, build, finance and operation, over a 11.5 year concession period (including 1.5 years for construction), of a toll collection system for heavy vehicles (>3.5 tons) driving on the motorway network in Austria (some 2 100 km in total length).
The main objective of the project is to charge heavy goods vehicles according to the cost which they cause to the Austrian motorways. Thereby the project aims at encouraging a more efficient use of the motorway network (e.g. improved utilization of vehicle capacities) as well as the shift of freight transport from road to rail and inland waterways.
Although there is not any specific European Directive applicable to the technology related to this project (very low electromagnetic radiation power), its widespread magnitude leads to recommend a case-by-case consideration of Directives 97/11 (Annex II) and 92/43 (Natura-2000) in relation to the installation of gantries during the detailed design phase, namely in terms of potential impacts on the landscape.
The project has been procured and awarded in conformity with relevant EU Directives, but details related to this process will be examined during appraisal. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the Bank.
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