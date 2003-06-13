COOLKEERAGH ESB POWER (AFI)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
ESBI International / Coolkeeragh ESB Ltd
Stephens Court
Dublin 2
Electricity Supply Board
27 Lower Fitzwilliam Street
Dublin 2
Ireland
Contact Point: M. Roche
Construction of a 400 MW state-of-the-art combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant replacing an existing 40-year old oil-fired station on the same site at Coolkeeragh, Northern Ireland. The new plant will be fired by natural gas and will make full use of the existing infrastructure.
The CCGT technology will mean lower emissions, lower operating costs, and better reliability for Northern Ireland customers. The construction of the plant will enhance regional development.
The project falls under Annex 1 of EU Directive 97/11/EC. An EIA procedure has been followed, including formal public consultation. After the procedures had been completed, the Department of Environment granted full planning permission in July 2001, Government consent to construct and operate was awarded August 2001 and the Industrial Pollution Control authorisation was issued in November 2001. The switch from heavy fuel oil in the existing Coolkeeragh plant to natural gas in the New Coolkeeragh plant and efficient, low-emission combustion equipment will result in relatively low specific emissions to the atmosphere.
The project falls under the EU Procurement Directive 93/38/EC and the main contract for equipment and civil works was published appropriately in the OJEC in December 2000.
Energy and environment; Regional Development
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