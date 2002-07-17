SEEBOARD POWERLINK PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
SEEBOARD Powerlink received an EIB loan for the first phase of its capex programme in the London Underground Power project, which involved the upgrading and renewal of London Underground's electricity transmission and distribution systems. Due to an amplification of the original work scope, a second capex programme is to be launched which includes incremental project works such as traction substations, non-tractions works, and power supplies for the ConnectPFI. The Promoter seeks EIB funding for this second phase.
By renewing the sub-transmission and distribution systems, the project will contribute to meeting electricity demand growth on the London underground light railway system, reduce operation, maintenance and energy consumption costs, and improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply.
The project is classified under Annex II of Council Directive 85/337 as amended by Directive 97/11/EC, thus not requiring a formal EIA process. Directive 97/11/EC has been fully incorporated in the UK's Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) (England and Wales) Regulations 1999. Environmental impact of the project is expected to be minimal given the nature of the proposed works.
The programme falls under the Procurement Directive 93/38/EC and its amendment 98/4/EC. The promoter has confirmed to fully comply with its requirements.
Urban Environment
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