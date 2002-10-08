BELGRADE URBAN RENEWAL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Reconstruction and upgrading of part of the principal street network in Belgrade. The project also concerns investments to improve the traffic control system, as well as the reconstruction of tramlines and a new trolley bus depot.
Structural investments in the public transport system are of crucial importance to improve the day-to-day life of more than 1.7 million inhabitants thus reducing the traffic congestion and the resulting pollution.
The Project should be beneficial for the Environment of Belgrade in general and no major environmental risks are foreseen at this stage because the selected investments concern the extension or upgrade of existing infrastructure.
EIB procedures for international procurement would be applied, where applicable.
Urban Transport and road rehabilitation
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