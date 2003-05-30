Municipal Water Infrastructure II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The upgrading of the water supply and wastewater infrastructure for the towns of Buzau, Piatra Neamt and Satu Mare.
The project will accelerate Romania’s compliance with EU environmental standards, improve consumer and environmental services, reduce public health risks through reduced pollution and improve management of natural resources. The project will assist in developing institutional capacity in the environmental services sector. The Bank loan will complement grant money from the European Commission.
The project has an overall positive environmental impact. An Environmental Impact Assessment report including required public consultation has been prepared for all ISPA projects and reviewed by the European Commission, who gave their full consent.
Tendering procedures will follow the principles of the respective EU procurement directives, including, where required, publication in the EU Official Journal. Tender evaluation procedures will be closely monitored by the EC Delegation in Bucharest
Environment – water and wastewater treatment
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