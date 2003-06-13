Uusimaa Region Hospitals

Summary sheet
Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS)
Stenbäckinkatu 9
HELSINKI
This project focuses on improvements to a number of acute hospitals in the County of Uusimaa. Project components include – inter alia – the expansion/upgrading of maternity and paediatric care, cancer treatment facilities and neurosurgical units. The project also contains various IT elements, including the computerisation of patients’ records and administration systems and the installation of new X-ray units.
The project includes a number of investments designed to modernise and promote efficiency within the sector of acute medical care provision. Implementation of this project will contribute to the cost effective promotion of human capital in Finland.
Healthcare facilities are not covered under Annex II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (97/11/EC). Individual projects are subject to a local planning and approval process, including an environmental review in which compliance with regulations and legislation is verified. An examination of environmental procedures will be undertaken during appraisal.
Procurement procedures applied will be in compliance with EU Council Directives and national legislation.
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