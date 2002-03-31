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ROTHERHAM SCHOOLS PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 69,483,046.14
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 69,483,046.14
Education : € 69,483,046.14
Signature date(s)
13/06/2003 : € 69,483,046.14

Summary sheet

Release date
7 November 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/06/2003
20020331
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Rotherham Schools PPP
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (the “Council”)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately GBP 45 million
Approximately GBP 90 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project comprises the refurbishment/re-build of 17 (reducing to 15) schools in Rotherham, England, including provision of facilities management services.

The Council is taking action to raise achievement levels and has put education at the top of the agenda. This project will lead to an improved quality of infrastructure at several schools and so support this aim.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will review the environmental impact assessment required under the statutory approval process in the UK.

The project was advertised in the Official Journal in August 2001 and preferred bidder was selected in September 2002.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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