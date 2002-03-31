Rotherham Schools PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Project comprises the refurbishment/re-build of 17 (reducing to 15) schools in Rotherham, England, including provision of facilities management services.
The Council is taking action to raise achievement levels and has put education at the top of the agenda. This project will lead to an improved quality of infrastructure at several schools and so support this aim.
The EIB will review the environmental impact assessment required under the statutory approval process in the UK.
The project was advertised in the Official Journal in August 2001 and preferred bidder was selected in September 2002.
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