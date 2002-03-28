Bursa Light Rail Transit System

Summary sheet
The project encompasses the construction of a first phase – i.e. the base line - of the Light Rail Transit System of the municipality of Bursa, including both civil works and equipment.
Historically, all transport throughout Metropolitan Bursa is road based. Like several other of Turkey's largest cities, Bursa is confronted with the problems of a rapidly increasing population and traffic congestion in central city areas. By developing a rail-based system, the municipality aims to improve the quality and enhance the attractiveness of its public transport services.
The proposed extension of the LRTS would alleviate traffic congestion in the city centre with consequent environmental benefits. Throughout appraisal of the project, environmental issues will be thoroughly reviewed for compliance with environmental regulations in Turkey.
Procurement to be in line with requirements applicable in EU Member Countries with international competitive bidding.
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