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NIB CAPITAL BANK GL VIII

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/10/2002 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 150 mio financing facility for SMEs in the Netherlands

Summary sheet

Release date
19 September 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/10/2002
20020288
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NIB Capital Bank (Global Loan VIII)
NIB Capital Bank NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Global loan for financing SMEs in The Netherlands and other countries, in the fields of industry and services as well as in energy and environment.

The EIB will, through its collaboration with NIB Capital Bank, contribute to increase the productivity and competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises in the Benelux region and to promote investments ensuring a more rational use of energy, improved environmental protection and improved service standards in areas such as education and health.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Under the Bank's global loan policy, the intermediaries themselves ensure that appropriate environmental protection measures are adopted.

Under the Bank's global loan policy, the appropriate procurement measures must be adopted.

Comments

Industry and services as well as energy and environment.

Other links
Related press
EUR 150 mio financing facility for SMEs in the Netherlands

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 150 mio financing facility for SMEs in the Netherlands
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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