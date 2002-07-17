Northumbrian Water XII

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project comprises numerous water supply and wastewater treatment schemes located throughout the Promoter's operating area. Northumbrian Water's capex programme for the 2000-2005 period has been approved by the industry regulator, OFWAT, and implementation is closely monitored by the Regulator, the Environmental Agency and the Drinking Water Inspectorate. A large proportion of the schemes is located in Regional Development Areas.
The project aims at ensuring Northumbrian Water's compliance with the revised EU Drinking Water Directive and the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive. All of the schemes included within the project focus on quality improvements and attainment of increasingly stringent environmental standards required by EU and national legislation.
The investments included within the project will serve to improve compliance with the EU Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC), and to meet the 2005 deadlines of the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC). The project will also help to meet national river quality objective (RQO) improvement targets set by the UK Environmental Agency, which are in-line with the objectives of the EU Water Framework Directive.
The programme falls under the Procurement Directive 93/38/EC and its amendment 98/4/EC. The promoter has confirmed to fully comply with its requirements.
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