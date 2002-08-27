Highways V

Summary sheet
The project consists of the motorway construction with total lenght of some 37 km. The works are located in 4 sections along the Slovenian North-South road corridor between Setvid and the Croatian border.
To increase traffic efficiency from Austria and Italy towards Zagreb and Belgrade, and further to Bulgaria and Greece. The proposed investments form part of Priority Corridor No. X of the Pan-European Road Network for Central and Eastern Europe.
All 4 sections require a full Environmental Impact Assessment, all 4 have been completed.
All the contracts to be financed by the Bank will be advertised in the EU Official Journal and open on equal terms to international competition in accordance with the Bank's procurement criteria.
Motorways
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.