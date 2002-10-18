Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The proposed line of credit would assist the development of small and medium scale investments. Special focus will be given to export oriented activities and productivity improvement investments.
The loan should contribute to the on-going diversification of Sri Lanka's economic base. Priority in allocations will be given to investments undertaken by EU subsidiaries or joint ventures or containing other forms of EU interest (transfer of technology, supply of goods and services, etc).
All allocations to comply with Sri Lankan environmental standards and practices and, where appropriate, benchmarked against those of the EU.
Contracts to be awarded on the basis of international tender if applicable.
Industry (including agro-industry) and related services, infrastructure, tourism, energy, information technologies and telecommunications.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.