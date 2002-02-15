REGION OF SKÅNE HEALTH CARE

Summary sheet
Region Skåne
Skånehuset
S-291 89 Kristianstad
The project consists of investments in a number of schemes in the health care sector, including the construction of new buildings, the extension of existing hospitals and the provision of medical equipment. Schemes included within the project will be located in Lund, Landskrona, Ystad, Helsingborg, Ängelsholm and Kristianstad.
Implementation of the project should improve the quality of health care infrastructure and medical services for the resident population and so contribute to the economic and social development of the region.
Healthcare facilities are not covered under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (97/11/EC). Individual projects are subject to a local planning and approval process, including an environmental review in which compliance with regulations and legislation is verified. An examination of environmental procedures will be undertaken during appraisal.
Procurement procedures applied will be in compliance with EU Council Directives and national legislation.
Human capital (health care)
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.