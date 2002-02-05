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ROADS INFRASTRUCTURE - AFI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 380,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 380,000,000
Transport : € 380,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/10/2002 : € 380,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
28 November 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/10/2002
20020205
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Roads infrastructure - AFI
General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 380 million
EUR 540 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation comprises the construction of 16 new single and dual carriageway bypasses located throughout the national road and expressway network

Increased efficiency of the road transport sector by generating benefits such as savings in travel times, vehicle operating costs and improved safety, in addition to environmental benefits to the urban environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The schemes included in the project are designed to comply with relevant environmental regulations, including Environmental Impact Assessments where relevant. One objective of the by-passes is to reduce urban environmental degradation in town and villages traversed by through traffic.

Compliant with EU Directives.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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