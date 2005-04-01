BARROW OFFSHORE WINDPOWER

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
DONG A/S
Agern Allé 24-26
DK-2970 Hørsholm
Contact: Mr Torben Bagger
The project comprises the construction of a 90 MW offshore wind farm in the East Irish Sea near Barrow-in-Furness. The wind farm is expected to produce 305 GWh annually, which is equivalent to supplying more than 65,000 households with renewable energy.
The project aims at providing renewable energy to the public network. It forms an important part of the UK Government’s attempt to increase the share of UK electricity generation from renewable sources to 10% by 2010 with the aim of combating climate change.
The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC). Planning permission was granted to the project on the basis of the EIA carried out by Warwick Energy in May 2002. Environmental issues in addition to the EIA are being surveyed both before construction, under construction and post-completion. The results will be reported annually to the authorities. The monitoring system also ensures that the project complies with the EU Nature Protection Directives and does not have a significant negative effect on any site of nature conservation importance, including Natura 2000 listed sites. The promoter will be required to provide copies of the non-technical summaries of the EIA and to implement any recommended mitigating measures to the satisfaction of the Bank.
The project will be implemented under a fixed lump sum EPC contract that was tendered after advertising in the OJEC in 2004. The promoters have confirmed that the procurement procedures followed comply with the requirements of EU directive 93/38.
Environment and Climate Change.
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