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ROADS III (ISPA)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 75,000,000
Transport : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2002 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 395 million for transport and environmental projects in Hungary

Summary sheet

Release date
10 April 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2002
20020166
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Roads III (ISPA) Project
Ministry of Transport & Water Management and the Road Management and Coordinating Directorate /UKIG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
In the order of EUR 60 million
In the order of EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of investment schemes in the roads sector with the aim to achieve 11.5ton load bearing capacity; the retained investment schemes are also eligible for EU grant financing (ISPA)

The loan proceeds will contribute to the rehabilitation and modernization of individual investment schemes and lead to a reduction of vehicle operating and maintenance costs. Retained schemes will be implemented to achieve compliance with current EU levels so that the project assists Hungary in its EU accession efforts.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank in close co-operation with ISPA will require the promoters to ensure compliance of the individual investment schemes with relevant national and EU Directives.

The related works contracts will be awarded by open international tendering as per the standard requirements of the Bank and ISPA.

Other links
Related press
EUR 395 million for transport and environmental projects in Hungary

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 395 million for transport and environmental projects in Hungary
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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