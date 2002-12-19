Izmir Commuter Train

Summary sheet
Upgrading of the suburban railway system in Izmir, including investment in new rolling stock, construction and refurbishment of stations, replacement of level crossings, construction of passenger transfer facilities, and construction of depots and warehouses.
The project aims to alleviate the current traffic congestion, accommodate future growth in traffic volume and improve both the quality of life and environmental conditions in the metropolitan area of Izmir.
The proposed extension of the LRTS would alleviate traffic congestion in the city centre with consequent environmental benefits. Throughout appraisal of the project, environmental issues will be thoroughly reviewed according to applicable Turkish regulations and in line with EU environmental practices.
Procurement of the components financed by the Bank to be carried out through open tendering and published in the Official Journal of the European Community.
Urban Transport
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