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CARRIS-TRANSPORTES URBANOS LISBOA AFI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 90,000,000
Transport : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/10/2005 : € 30,000,000
18/12/2003 : € 60,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
8 May 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2003
20020150
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Carris Transportes Urbanos de Lisboa
Companhia Carris de Ferro de Lisboa S.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
In the order of EUR 60 million
Estimated at around EUR 120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's investment programme for the period 2002-2006, including renewal of bus and tramway fleets, modernisation of ancillary transport infrastructure, new maintenance equipment and facilities, revamping of social and administrative premises and upgrading of management information systems.

Modernisation of the public transport infrastructure in the city of Lisbon, contributing to improve availability and service levels, discourage private car usage and reduce traffic congestion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The acquisition of modern and environmentally friendly transportation equipment by Carris will contribute to discourage reliance on private car usage in the Lisbon centre and to reducing hazardous gas emissions and noise levels, therefore having a general positive impact on the urban environment.

Award of works, equipment supply and services contracts will follow market practice under open competition in compliance with national and EU legislation.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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