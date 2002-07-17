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SOZIALE STADTERNEUERUNG SACHSEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 150,000,000
Urban development : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2002 : € 50,000,000
30/12/2003 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
17 July 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2002
20020148
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAB Soziale Stadterneuerung (global loan)

Sächsische Aufbaubank www.sab.sachsen.de

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 mio
Approx. EUR 400m for the coming years.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The global loan will fund SAB's dedicated special programme in the fields of urban rehabilitation and development in the Free State of Saxony for the financing of investments in social housing undertaken by private households, partially for energy savings.

SAB's dedicated programme is for urban renewal and development satisfying social housing criteria. This will not only enhance the quality of life of residents, but also contribute to the improvement of the urban environment, which is essential to reduce social marginalisation and dysfunction

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured.

For the award of public contracts the EU tender directives are to be followed.

Comments

Objective 1 and Environmental Protection.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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