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JORDAN EDUCATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 39,731,591.03
Countries
Sector(s)
Jordan : € 39,731,591.03
Education : € 39,731,591.03
Signature date(s)
17/07/2003 : € 39,731,591.03
Other links
Related press
USD 45 mio for educational reform in Jordan

Summary sheet

Release date
17 July 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/07/2003
20020138
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Jordan Education
Ministry of Education
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
About EUR 525 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and equipment of 337 new schools and refurbishment / extension of 1877 existing schools covering the entire public compulsory (primary and secondary) education estate in Jordan.

Increase the availability of adequate classrooms and enable a normal accommodation for an increased number of new students to improve the enrolment rates in the basic and secondary cycles. Enlarge the local qualified manpower and increase earnings expectations and living standards of the local population.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental impact of the project is expected to be minor and linked to construction and changes in traffic movements.

The Ministry of Education will follow usual open public tender procedures in line with the Bank's procurement guidelines.

Other links
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USD 45 mio for educational reform in Jordan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
USD 45 mio for educational reform in Jordan
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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