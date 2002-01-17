Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ABN AMRO PHILIPPINES GL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,591,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Philippines : € 40,591,000
Credit lines : € 40,591,000
Signature date(s)
19/04/2004 : € 40,591,000
Other links
Related press
USD 50 mio global loan facility to support medium-sized investments in the Philippines

Summary sheet

Release date
22 July 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/04/2004
20020117
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ABN Amro Philippines Global Loan
ABN AMRO Bank Inc Philippines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 50 million
Not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of small and medium size investments in industry (including agro-industry), tourism, services (including leasing) and commercial infrastructure (particularly energy and water sectors).

Assisting the development of small and medium scale investments by making available, at competitive market rates, long-term financial resources.

Encouraging further investment and strengthening the financial sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The borrower will be requested to ensure that the final beneficiaries comply with the local legislation and with EIB rules and guidelines, as appropriate.

EIB procurement guidelines for global loans will be applied.

Other links
Related press
USD 50 mio global loan facility to support medium-sized investments in the Philippines

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
USD 50 mio global loan facility to support medium-sized investments in the Philippines
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications