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PRINCIPADO DE ASTURIAS POI 2000-2006

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 110,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2002 : € 110,000,000
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EUR 110 mio for investment in the Asturias Region

Summary sheet

Release date
28 November 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2002
20020081
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Principado de Asturias POI 2000 - 2006
Comunidad Autónoma de Asturias (CAA)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Around EUR 110 million
The CAA's operational programme foresees expenditure of up to EUR 800 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises a wide variety of schemes designed to improve basic infrastructure, industrial base, information society, urban development, transport, water and environmental protection. It covers the co-financing of the CAA's investment plan under the 2000-2006 Community Support Framework.

The project will contribute to regional development by modernising and increasing the competitiveness of the Asturian economy as well as providing for basic infrastructure requirements and environmental protection measures.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter is required to respect the regulations imposed by European directives. Within the framework of the programme loan, the borrower will be requested to ensure compliance of the sub-projects with EU directives, as appropriate.

The promoter is required to respect the EU directives as regards invitations to tender.

Other links
Related press
EUR 110 mio for investment in the Asturias Region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 110 mio for investment in the Asturias Region
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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