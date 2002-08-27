Latvian transport infrastructure

Summary sheet
Upgrading/rehabilitation of road schemes, including major national roads and internationally recognised corridors (e.g. Via Baltica).
The project will accelerate improvements on roads of key importance for the Latvian economy, bringing them to EU standards and facilitating the country's European integration.
Environmental issues have received and will receive special attention. It will be ensured that all schemes meet the requirements of the Law on Environmental Impact Assessment (13 Nov 1998), under which individual road schemes are presented to the Ministry of the Environment for assessment of the need to conduct an EIA, and the requirements of the relevant EU directives in line with the Accession negotiations.
Open competitive bidding, with publication in the Official Journal of the EU for contracts of a value in excess of EUR 5 million and/or ISPA rules where relevant.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.