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LA CAIXA GL VII

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 200,000,000
Credit lines : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/05/2002 : € 200,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
29 June 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/05/2002
20020076
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
La Caixa (Global Loan VII)
Eligible public sector beneficiaries, mainly located in assisted areas. The global loan will be used to finance infrastructure investments by local authorities and related public sector promoters. Also semi-public and private companies promoting eligible projects under concessions granted by local authorities.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million. Up to 33% of the total investment in projects on average.
Not available
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a global loan for the financing of several sub-projects in infrastructure, environmental protection and improvement, energy, health, education and housing.

The project will contribute to regional development by improving infrastructures in assisted areas and also by contributing to environmental protection and rational use of energy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank's global loans policy, LA CAIXA will ensure that the appropriate measures have been defined as regards environmental protection.

In accordance with its global loan policy, the Bank will ensure that the appropriate measures have been defined as regards invitations to tender.

Comments

Infrastructure, energy, environmental protection, health, education and housing.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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