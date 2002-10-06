Aarhus Waste Incineration & Water

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Construction of a new municipal waste incineration line and implementation of a number of drinking water supply and waste water treatment schemes in the municipality of Aarhus.
Implementation of this project will contribute to improved solid waste management, water and sanitation services, air quality improvement, rational use of energy through the combined production of heat and electricity as well as ensuring compliance with EU and national environmental policies.
The municipal waste incineration plant will enhance energy recovery from the combustion process of the waste by producing both electricity for sale to the public grid and heat for district heating. This will contribute to reducing primary energy consumption and related atmospheric pollution. The new incineration plant will be equipped with a flue gas cleaning system designed to keep emissions below national and EU requirements, whereas the flue gas cleaning equipment of the three existing lines will be upgraded. The CHP incineration plant is part of a larger municipal incineration complex in which it constitutes a replacement and expansion of existing lines.
The water and sanitation investments will ensure the promoter's compliance with Danish water legislation in line with EU Directive 98/83 et al., and improve effluent treatment for an estimated 220,000 population equivalent.
EIB procurement rules will pertain.
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