Aarhus Waste Incineration & Water

The municipal waste incineration plant will enhance energy recovery from the combustion process of the waste by producing both electricity for sale to the public grid and heat for district heating. This will contribute to reducing primary energy consumption and related atmospheric pollution. The new incineration plant will be equipped with a flue gas cleaning system designed to keep emissions below national and EU requirements, whereas the flue gas cleaning equipment of the three existing lines will be upgraded. The CHP incineration plant is part of a larger municipal incineration complex in which it constitutes a replacement and expansion of existing lines.

The water and sanitation investments will ensure the promoter's compliance with Danish water legislation in line with EU Directive 98/83 et al., and improve effluent treatment for an estimated 220,000 population equivalent.