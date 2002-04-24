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HADRON PROJECT,CERN (EU)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Switzerland : € 300,000,000
Services : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2002 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 300 million for CERN's major Collider

Summary sheet

Release date
24 April 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2002
20020034
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Large Hadron Project, CERN.
CERN European Organization for Nuclear Research (“CERN”)1211 Geneva 23 Switzerland
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 m
EUR 2 500 m
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises CERN's research and development program on the Large Hadron Collider project, the next generation particle accelerator, together with its experiment apparatus (large detectors, i.e. ATLAS, CMS, ALICE and LHCb) at CERN's site near Geneva

Further advance CERN's research program into the fundamental laws of matter; replacing the Large Electron-Positron collider

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project complies with the existing national environmental legislation of the host-States. CERN has received all the necessary construction permits from the Swiss and French authorities.

In accordance with CERN's Financial Regulations

Comments

Research and Development

Other links
Related press
EUR 300 million for CERN's major Collider

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 300 million for CERN's major Collider
Other links

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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