Desenvolvimento Madeira 2000-2006.

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project comprises a wide variety of schemes designed to improve basic infrastructure, roads, social and rural development, education, health, energy, fishing industry and environmental protection. It covers the co-financing of the Region's investment program (POPRAM III) under the 2000-2006 Community Support Framework.
The project will contribute to regional development by modernising and increasing the competitiveness of the Madeira economy as well as providing for basic infrastructure requirements and environmental protection measures.
The requirements of Directive 97/11/CE have been transposed into national legislation and, indeed, given the sensitivity of the local environment, development policy is in many aspects less permissive than elsewhere within EU.
Because EU procurement directives have been adopted nationally/locally, all schemes comply with prevailing EU procurement protocols.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.