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MUNICIPAL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Albania : € 27,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 27,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2003 : € 27,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 27 mio for water infrastructure in 5 Albanian Municipalities

Summary sheet

Release date
26 November 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2003
20020017
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Municipal Water Infrastructure
Ministry of Territorial Adjustment and Tourism together with various municipalities in Albania.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 30 million
Estimated at up to EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project consists of components complementary to projects of multilateral donors and lenders currently under implementation in various municipalities throughout Albania, namely Durrës, Shengjin, Lezhe, Saranda and Korce (all to be confirmed) in the wastewater and sewerage infrastructure.

The project is expected to have significant environmental benefits (see below) and as such will improve the quality of life of the inhabitants in the municipalities, as well as the sustainable development of tourism along the coast by improving service quality. The project is also directed towards capacity building of local water companies, improving efficiency of management and system maintenance.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have a major positive impact on public health and environment in and around the respective municipalities. The main objectives are the efficient use of water resources, reduction of health risks related to inadequate sanitation facilities, improving the quality of open waters, and reducing contamination of bathing waters along the coast, benchmarked against environmental standards in the EU.

Tendering of services and works will follow the principles of relevant EU directives, and major contracts’ tenders to be financed by the Bank will be published in the OJEC.

Comments

Wastewater and Sewerage

Other links
Related press
EUR 27 mio for water infrastructure in 5 Albanian Municipalities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 27 mio for water infrastructure in 5 Albanian Municipalities
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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