Municipal Water Infrastructure

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The proposed project consists of components complementary to projects of multilateral donors and lenders currently under implementation in various municipalities throughout Albania, namely Durrës, Shengjin, Lezhe, Saranda and Korce (all to be confirmed) in the wastewater and sewerage infrastructure.
The project is expected to have significant environmental benefits (see below) and as such will improve the quality of life of the inhabitants in the municipalities, as well as the sustainable development of tourism along the coast by improving service quality. The project is also directed towards capacity building of local water companies, improving efficiency of management and system maintenance.
The project is expected to have a major positive impact on public health and environment in and around the respective municipalities. The main objectives are the efficient use of water resources, reduction of health risks related to inadequate sanitation facilities, improving the quality of open waters, and reducing contamination of bathing waters along the coast, benchmarked against environmental standards in the EU.
Tendering of services and works will follow the principles of relevant EU directives, and major contracts’ tenders to be financed by the Bank will be published in the OJEC.
Wastewater and Sewerage
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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