SAMSUN WASTEWATER

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project encompasses the (i) rehabilitation of existing wastewater facilities, (ii) improvement of stormwater collection, (iii) rehabilitation and construction of lift and pumping stations, (iv) construction of new wastewater collection lines, (v) a treatment plant and (vi) a long sea outfall.
The project will mitigate problems with the current wastewater system which include pollution of the coastal area, mainly from households, infiltration of groundwater into sewer lines and sedimentation in sewer inceptors, causing unpleasant odours.
The project, based on a Feasibility Study under METAP, will have a positive impact on the environment in terms of reduced pollution of coastal areas, reduced health risks through bacteriological contamination, reduction of odours mainly at lift stations and improvement of flood and soil erosion control.
EIB's usual procurement procedures of open international competitive bidding with tender publication in the Official Journal of the European Communities.
Wastewater treatment
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