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SAMSUN WASTEWATER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 30,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/03/2005 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 30 million for wastewater infrastructure in Turkey

Summary sheet

Release date
13 March 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/03/2005
20010731
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Samsun Wastewater Project
Samsun Water and Sewerage Administration - SASKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately EUR 35 million
Approximately EUR 70 million, to be appraised
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project encompasses the (i) rehabilitation of existing wastewater facilities, (ii) improvement of stormwater collection, (iii) rehabilitation and construction of lift and pumping stations, (iv) construction of new wastewater collection lines, (v) a treatment plant and (vi) a long sea outfall.

The project will mitigate problems with the current wastewater system which include pollution of the coastal area, mainly from households, infiltration of groundwater into sewer lines and sedimentation in sewer inceptors, causing unpleasant odours.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, based on a Feasibility Study under METAP, will have a positive impact on the environment in terms of reduced pollution of coastal areas, reduced health risks through bacteriological contamination, reduction of odours mainly at lift stations and improvement of flood and soil erosion control.

EIB's usual procurement procedures of open international competitive bidding with tender publication in the Official Journal of the European Communities.

Comments

Wastewater treatment

Other links
Related press
EUR 30 million for wastewater infrastructure in Turkey

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 30 million for wastewater infrastructure in Turkey
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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