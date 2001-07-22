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BGK-URBAN RENEWAL FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 200,000,000
Urban development : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/06/2002 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 200 mio for urban renewal and social housing in Poland

Summary sheet

Release date
13 March 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/06/2002
20010722
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BGK Urban Renewal and Housing Framework Loan
Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 mio
Over EUR 400 mio
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan Facility to finance small and medium scale projects in the field of modernisation of dwellings for rental or the construction of rental dwellings included in urban renewal areas in Poland.

The project aims at the improvement of the urban environment and the living conditions of tenants in many Polish cities. The project will also help to alleviate the huge residual as well as anticipated demand for affordable housing in the most dynamic areas of Poland, thus encouraging labour mobility and providing pre-accession support to the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All projects approved under the Facility to comply with relevant national and EU legislation, including the procedures Directive 97/11/EC, on the protection of the environment, as appropriate, taking also into account the efforts made by Poland on enacting national environmental legislation which is quickly being harmonised with EU law.

All projects approved under the Facility to comply with the 1997 Polish Public Procurement Law 1997. No local preference applies.

Comments

Urban Renewal

Other links
Related press
EUR 200 mio for urban renewal and social housing in Poland

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 200 mio for urban renewal and social housing in Poland
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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