PRINCES FOOD AND DRINKS II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
An investment programme to modernise capital assets across several divisions of the promoter. With this programme, Princes aims to enhance its competitive position in the UK and Europe, and to maintain or improve health, safety and environmental standards.
The programme targets investments in various divisions mainly located throughout Objective 1 and 2 areas, characterised by a substantial reduction in industrial activity over the last decades. The project will contribute to sustain and improve the international competitiveness of this low cost food producer and manufacturer. Although it is not anticipated to generate significant new employment, the project will contribute to sustaining business competitiveness. One of the sub-projects will have a positive impact on urban renewal, since it aims at relocating two industrial sites from city centre locations to a dedicated industrial area.
Part of the promoter's investment programme aims to maintain its installations for legal compliance for food processing and environmental emissions. Given the location, type and size of the investments EIAs are not expected to be required.
Private sector project.
Foods Industry
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