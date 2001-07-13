RECONSTRUCTION APRES INONDATIONS

Summary sheet
Le projet concerne la réalisation des travaux de reconstruction des dégâts dans le secteur des travaux publics suite aux intempéries catastrophiques qui ont affecté l'Algérie le 10 novembre 2001.
- Confortement de la jetée Mustapha du port d'Alger;
- Réhabilitation de la route de Frais Vallon;
- Réhabilitation de 5 ponts dans la Wilaya de Chlef.
Les composantes éligibles du programme de remise en état et de reconstruction ne modifieront pas de manière significative les caractéristiques originelles des infrastructures endommagées. Dans certains cas, la reconstruction permettra d'améliorer ces caractéristiques.
Pour la phase la plus urgente des travaux, une procédure simplifiée serait utilisée, comprenant des marchés négociés directement ou octroyés après consultation restreinte d'entreprises locales.Pour les autres travaux, les règles et procédures d'appels d'offres usuelles seraient suivies, comprenant une publication au Journal Officiel des C.E.
Travaux Publics
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