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PRIORITY ROADS AND MOT. REHAB. II-AFI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 30,000,000
Transport : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2005 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: 30 m EUR for road rehabilitation to the Pardubice region

Summary sheet

Release date
17 May 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2005
20010708
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Priority Roads and Motorways Rehabilitation II - AFI

The Region of Pardubice.
The Region of Liberec.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
To be determined
Up to EUR 40 million for the Region of Pardubice
Up to EUR 40 million for the Region of Liberec.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a series of priority schemes for the rehabilitation of the regional road network.

The project will improve traffic fluidity and safety along the Region’s road network and decrease cost of road users (fuel and tyre consumption, maintenance, travel time).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current environmental impact legislation in the Czech Republic is based on the Act No 100/2001 Coll., which reflects relevant EU legislation (namely Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directive 97/11/EC).

EU Procurement Directives have been transposed into the national legislation, and the procedures to be used will be verified during appraisal.

Comments

Transport.

Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: 30 m EUR for road rehabilitation to the Pardubice region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: 30 m EUR for road rehabilitation to the Pardubice region
Other links

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Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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