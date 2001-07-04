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SVILUPPO PROVINCIA FERRARA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 25,000,000
Credit lines : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2003 : € 17,500,000
19/11/2004 : € 17,500,000
24/06/2002 : € 25,000,000
28/10/2002 : € 40,000,000
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EUR 100 mio for the province of Ferrara, Italy

Summary sheet

Release date
18 June 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/06/2002
20010704
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sviluppo Provincia Ferrara
Provincia di Ferrara
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Province has established a local development plan (Piano di Sviluppo Locale) defining the strategy underpinning investments carried out in the Ferrara area – both directly by the Province itself and by other local authorities concerned. The loan will finance those investments under the co-ordination of the Province.

Fostering infrastructure investment in the Ferrara Area

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project includes a wide range of infrastructure schemes, most of which fall into Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC and for which EIA procedures will be applied according to their size and location. The need for EIA is to be considered on a case-by-case basis by the authorities responsible for such decisions, within the framework of the European Directives as transposed by Italian legislation.

The promoter follows EU procurement procedures, with all contracts over the relevant thresholds submitted to international tendering with OJEC publication.

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EUR 100 mio for the province of Ferrara, Italy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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EUR 100 mio for the province of Ferrara, Italy
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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