TRANSIT ROADS IV - AFI

Summary sheet
Republic of Bulgaria
Roads Executive Agency
The project comprises the rehabilitation, upgrading and reconstruction of some 340 km of priority transit roads in Bulgaria, currently grouped into 10 lots. It is the Bank’s seventh road project in Bulgaria, and is an extension of the Bank’s earlier operations in the Bulgarian road sector.
The rehabilitation, upgrading and reconstruction of priority transit roads in Bulgaria, totalling some 340 km.
In general, rehabilitation works of existing road infrastructures are not expected to generate substantial adverse impacts on the environment. Schemes of this type are therefore not subject to compulsory Environmental Impact Assessments, either under Bulgarian law (Environmental Protection Act, 1991 and Regulation on Environmental Impact Assessment, 1995) or the Directive applicable in the EU Member Countries (EEC/335/85 and subsequent amendments). Assessment of the environmental risk for each scheme will be undertaken by the technical assistance consultants.
Procurement will take place in line with the Bank’s procedures.
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