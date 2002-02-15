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SYRIAN HEALTHCARE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Syrian Arab Republic : € 100,000,000
Health : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/06/2002 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 100 mio for the health sector in Syria

Summary sheet

Release date
15 February 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/06/2002
20010661
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Syrian Healthcare
Ministry of Health
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million
Estimated at some EUR 340 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and equipment for eighteen, 120-bed regional hospitals within the framework of a comprehensive plan by Syria's Ministry of Health to provide the country's population with adequate healthcare facilities.

To develop Syria's health infrastructure needs by remeding geographical disparities and to strengthen the country's infrastructure, technology and services, with a view to preparing Syria for its participation in the Euro-Mediterranean Free Trade area to be established in 2010.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are facilities dedicated to non-polluting health care services. Special wastes, generated by the operation of the hospitals, will be contained and treated before disposal

Equipment would be procured through international tender, with publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Other links
Related press
EUR 100 mio for the health sector in Syria

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 100 mio for the health sector in Syria
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Photogallery

Construction, equipping and commissioning of 18 regional hospitals in Syria. EIB funds will be for the necessary equipment and furnishing of 120-bed general hospitals throughout the country.
Salkad Hospital South Syria
Photographer: John Wreford
©EIB
Construction, equipping and commissioning of 18 regional hospitals in Syria. EIB funds will be for the necessary equipment and furnishing of 120-bed general hospitals throughout the country.
Salkad Hospital South Syria
Photographer: John Wreford
©EIB
Construction, equipping and commissioning of 18 regional hospitals in Syria. EIB funds will be for the necessary equipment and furnishing of 120-bed general hospitals throughout the country.
Salkad Hospital South Syria
Photographer: John Wreford
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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