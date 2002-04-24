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APEX GL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 20,000,000
Credit lines : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/07/2002 : € 20,000,000
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EUR 115 mio for transport and SMEs in FRY

Summary sheet

Release date
24 April 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/07/2002
20010652
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
APEX Global Loan
The Federal Republic of Yugoslavia represented by the National Bank of Yugoslavia, for onlending through selected private domestic banks.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately EUR 20 million
EIB funds will contribute up to 50% of the total cost of each project.
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Global Loan for the financing of projects of SMEs and, possibly, small infrastructure projects at Municipality level (within the Bank's usual eligibility criteria), covering all of the productive sectors in FRY.

The level of financial intermediation in FRY is low, exemplified by the fact that only a reduced number of businesses borrow from banks. By making such funds available to the local financial system for on-lending, the proposed operation would stimulate a number of investments that would not otherwise have taken place, promoting growth and creating employment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All investments financed under the proposed loan will be required to comply with the relevant legal framework in FRY and to be acceptable in environmental terms to the Bank and in line with EU environmental policy.

EIB's usual procurement rules will apply.

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EUR 115 mio for transport and SMEs in FRY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 115 mio for transport and SMEs in FRY
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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