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ROAD REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 95,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 95,000,000
Transport : € 95,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/07/2002 : € 95,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
8 February 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/07/2002
20010639
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Road Rehabilitation
Republican Roads Directorate – Republic of Serbia
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately EUR 100 million
Approximately EUR 200 million
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation of some 800 km of priority road sections on main corridors, to be procured in lots of work in consistent geographical areas or road itineraries.

The project will focus on reducing the heavy backlog of road rehabilitation on the main network, while ensuring a correct prioritization of the works and a medium to long term maintenance strategy for the sector as a whole.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Road rehabilitation works of the type to be included in the project are not expected to generate any adverse impact on the environment.

EIB's usual procurement procedures of open international competitive bidding with tender publication in the Official Journal of the European Communities.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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