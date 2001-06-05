SATURN ENERGY COMPANY

Summary sheet
Modernisation of an existing CHP plant, sold and leased back by and located at the premises of FS, including construction of a new coal/biomass-fuelled circulating fluidised bed boiler together with ancillary works.
To create an “Energy Alliance” with FS ensuring the efficient supply of energy to the existing pulp and paper mill and compliance with EU level environmental standards.
An EIA will be presented to the competent authorities following a preliminary application submitted in January 2000. The modernised CHP plant will be designed to comply with the environmental standards applicable within the EU. It is expected that the improved energy efficiency of the existing facilities and the use of biomass fuel in the new boiler will also have a positive environmental impact.
The relevant turnkey contact has been negotiated amongst a number of international groups with experience in the sector.
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