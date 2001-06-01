KGM - INTERURBAN ROADS I

Summary sheet
The project consists in the improvement and expansion of high priority stretches of the existing national road system. The upgrading of two North-South road corridors are envisaged which are urgently needed due to increasing traffic volumes and a high percentage of heavy goods traffic (HGV).
The project will target parts of the priority stretches of the Turkish road network and will considerably improve transport efficiency and increase capacity. Immediate benefits will be reductions in travel time and in vehicle operating costs, as well as improvements of traffic safety.
On the one hand, by its nature, the project will have some adverse impacts on the natural environment. On the other, by delivering high quality and safer road infrastructures, the project will contribute to reducing the traffic congestion for the population, at the local level and to improve the road safety and traffic conditions for mid/long term traffic. Overall, sufficient mitigating measures will be taken, so as to ensure that the environmental impact of the project is acceptable.
Procurement in line with EU Directives with international competitive bidding with tender publication in the Official Journal of the European Community.
Roads
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