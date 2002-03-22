SSE Renewable Generation

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Scottish and Southern Energy
Inveralmond House
200 Dunkeld Road
Perth
Perthshire PH1 3HQ
Contact point: G. Alexander
The project comprises the refurbishment and upgrade of several small and medium-scale hydro-electric plants and the installation of several wind farms in various locations in Scotland, with a combined capacity of up to approximately 540 MWe. The plants are expected to be commissioned in the period 2002-2006.
The refurbishment and development of renewable energy capacity, using indigenous sources of energy, will support UK and European targets for renewable energy generation and abatement of CO2 emissions.
The schemes included in the project fall under Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures are carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. The promoter operates in accordance with an environmental management plan certified to ISO 14001.
Contracts for wind farm construction and refurbishment of hydro-electric plants are tendered on a competitive basis following pre-qualification of contractors, with notices placed in the Official Journal of the European Communities as appropriate.
Electricity
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