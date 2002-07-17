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AQUAFIN WASTE WATER V - AFI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 250,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/07/2005 : € 75,000,000
17/09/2003 : € 75,000,000
11/09/2002 : € 100,000,000
Other links
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Belgium: EUR 75 million to Aquafin for water management in Flanders
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EUR 100 mio for water management in Flanders, Belgium

Summary sheet

Release date
17 July 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/09/2002
20010594
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Aquafin Waste Water V - AFI
Aquafin N.V.M Johan Maes, Finance Director
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 mio
EUR 340 mio
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of waste-water collection and treatment facilities in the Flemish Region.

The project will improve the condition of the aquatic environment and enable the Flemish Region to make further progress towards compliance with the requirements of the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment program will improve aquatic environmental conditions throughout the Flemish Region, declared sensitive in its entirety.

The Promoter will follow the public tendering procedures for the works, services and supplies markets.

Other links
Related press
Belgium: EUR 75 million to Aquafin for water management in Flanders
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EUR 75 mio for water management in Flanders (Belgium)
Related press
EUR 100 mio for water management in Flanders, Belgium

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EUR 75 million to Aquafin for water management in Flanders
Related press
EUR 75 mio for water management in Flanders (Belgium)
Related press
EUR 100 mio for water management in Flanders, Belgium
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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